IPO GMPs: Milky Mist IPO to Behari Lal Engineering IPO - what grey market hints

The IPO market is set for a busy week ahead, with Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics scheduled to list on Monday, 17 August, while Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket are set for their IPO allotment on the same day. Meanwhile, the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, 14 August, with refunds and share credits scheduled to follow on Monday.

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The issues witnessed strong investor demand during the bidding period, with Dhoot Transmission receiving 74.21 times subscription, Behari Lal Engineering 108.44 times, Milky Mist Dairy Food 56.12 times, Shiprocket 99.38 times, and Molbio Diagnostics 70.26 times subscription on their respective final days.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends on today:

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today is +83. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Behari Lal Engineering share was ₹368 apiece, which is 29.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹285.

Analysing grey market trends over the past ten sessions, today’s GMP for the IPO shows an upward trajectory, suggesting a favourable listing outcome. Over this time frame, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹83, according to expert analysis.

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Shiprocket IPO GMP today Shiprocket IPO GMP today is +34. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Shiprocket share was ₹131 apiece, which is 35.05% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.

Considering grey market trends over the last 10 trading sessions, the IPO’s GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting anticipation of a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹14.00 and ₹36.50, according to expert opinions.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today Milky Mist IPO GMP today is +20.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Milky Mist Dairy Food share was ₹160.5 apiece, which is 14.64% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

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Following the grey market movements over the past 11 sessions, the GMP of the IPO is showing an upward trend today, signalling optimism for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹27.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is +263. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Dhoot Transmission share was ₹1,134 apiece, which is 30.20% higher than the IPO price of ₹871.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 13 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting that a strong listing is anticipated. During this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹146 and ₹276, according to expert insights.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today is +115. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Molbio Diagnostics share was ₹922 apiece, which is 14.25% higher than the IPO price of ₹807.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 12 sessions, today's IPO's GMP is on an upward trajectory, suggesting optimism for a solid listing. During this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹220.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.