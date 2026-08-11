Behari Lal Engineering IPO: GMP to price band - 10 things to know ahead of issue opening on Wednesday

Behari Lal Engineering IPO is all set to hit the primary market on Wednesday, 12 August. The mainboard IPO will remain open till Friday, 14 August.

The price band for the Behari Lal Engineering IPO has been set at ₹271– ₹285 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10.

Under the issue allocation, up to 50% of the shares will be reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while at least 15% will be allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). Retail investors will be entitled to a minimum allocation of 35% of the offer.

The company plans to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue mainly towards capital expenditure aimed at expanding its manufacturing capacity. The planned expenditure includes the procurement and installation of machinery, equipment, computers, printers and other peripherals, as well as associated civil works at Manufacturing Facility 1 in Village Salani, Amloh Road, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, and Manufacturing Facility 2 in Village Turan, Amloh Road, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

A portion of the funds will also be utilised for installing rooftop solar panels at both manufacturing facilities. In addition, the company plans to use part of the proceeds to repay or prepay certain borrowings, while the balance will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Here are 10 things to know ahead of opening of Behari Lal Engineering IPO - Behari Lal Engineering IPO date: The IPO will open for bidding on 12 August and close on 14 August.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO price band: The IPO price band has been set at ₹271 to ₹285 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO size: The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹93 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 73.20 lakh equity shares.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO lot size: The minimum application lot is 52 shares, requiring a retail investor to invest ₹14,820 at the upper end of the price band.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO promoters: Parkash Chand Garg, Rajesh Garg, Dinesh Garg, Lovlish Garg and Bhuvnesh Garg are the promoters of the company.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO allotment date: The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on 17 August.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing date: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 19 August.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO book-running manager: Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the issue.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP: The GMP of Behari Lal Engineering IPO is ₹45, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹330, which is 15.79% higher than the IPO price.