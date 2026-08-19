Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal ahead of debut

Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing: The shares of Behari Lal Engineering is all set to make its stock market debut today, 19 August. Behari Lal Engineering shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The allotment of Behari Lal Engineering IPO was finalised on Monday, 17 August. The IPO opened for subscription on 12 August and closed on 17 August.

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Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today The shares of Behari Lal Engineering is commanding a strong premium of ₹118 in the grey market, as per websites tracking the unlisted market. The GMP of Behari Lal Engineering is +118, according to Investorgain.

The estimated listing price of Behari Lal Engineering IPO is likely to be ₹403, which is 41.40% higher than the IPO price of ₹285.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing price prediction According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, Behari Lal Engineering comes to listing with a constructive setup.

Dasani said that grey-market enthusiasm can support listing sentiment, but sustaining any premium will depend on how effectively new capacity translates into revenue, cash flows and return ratios. The listing setup is supportive, but the next rerating has to come from earnings delivery.

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Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities recommended existing allottees to consider booking partial listing gains while retaining the balance for the medium to long term, subject to post-listing price performance.

“We believe the increasing contribution of higher-value products, combined with capacity expansion, should provide scope for better operating leverage, an improved product mix and sustainable margin expansion over the medium term. Fresh investors are advised to wait for price discovery and stability after listing before initiating positions, particularly given the potential for initial post-IPO volatility,” Ojha said.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO details The ₹302-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹93 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 73.20 lakh equity shares aggregating to nearly ₹209 crore. The issue was offered in a price range of ₹271 to ₹285 per share.

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Ahead of the public issue, Behari Lal Engineering raised ₹90.48 crore from anchor investors through the allotment of 31.75 lakh equity shares at ₹285 apiece. The anchor book featured investors such as Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, PineBridge Global Funds, Amicorp Capital (Mauritius) Ltd, WhiteOak Capital and Bandhan Mutual Fund, among others.

The company's shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on August 19, 2026.

Funds raised through the fresh issue will primarily be used for acquiring and installing equipment and machinery, including computers and related peripherals, as well as undertaking associated civil work at its manufacturing facilities.

The company also plans to utilise a part of the proceeds for setting up rooftop solar power systems at its two manufacturing units, reducing its debt through repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, and fulfilling general corporate purposes.

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Also Read | Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing tomorrow:Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar.

Founded in 1995, Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. operates as an integrated iron and steel manufacturer, offering customised engineering solutions. The company manufactures precision-engineered products used in critical industrial applications, including metal rolls, engineering castings, alloy steel products, forging ingots and forged shafts.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.