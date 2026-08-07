Behari Lal Engineering IPO: Price band set at ₹271-285 per share; check key dates, issue details

Behari Lal Engineering IPO price band: The Behari Lal Engineering Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹271 to ₹285 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Behari Lal Engineering IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 August and will close on Friday, 14 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Behari Lal Engineering IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 11 August.

The Behari Lal Engineering IPO lot size is 52 equity shares and in multiples of 52 equity shares thereafter.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Behari Lal Engineering IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, 17 August and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 18 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Behari Lal Engineering share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 19 August.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO details Behari Lal Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹93 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 73.20 lakh equity shares.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to fund capital expenditure for expanding its manufacturing capabilities. This includes the purchase and installation of new machinery, equipment, computers, printers, and other peripherals, along with related civil works, at its Manufacturing Facility 1 in Village Salani, Amloh Road, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, and Manufacturing Facility 2 in Village Turan, Amloh Road, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

The proceeds will also be used to install rooftop solar panels at both facilities. In addition, the company intends to use a portion of the funds towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the IPO.

Company details Founded as an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company, Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. focuses on delivering customised engineering solutions for a wide range of industrial applications. Its product portfolio includes metal rolls, engineering castings, alloy steel products, forging ingots, shafts, and other precision-engineered components used in critical industries.

The company serves a diversified customer base comprising Amba Shakti Industries, BMW Industries, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Laxcon Steels, MSP Steel & Power, Jai Balaji Industries, Propel Industries, and Metso India, among others.

Behari Lal Engineering operates two manufacturing facilities in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. As of 31 May 2026, the company had an order book of ₹1,785.69 million, providing healthy revenue visibility.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 18.48), AIA Engineering Ltd (with a P/E of 34.43), Steelcast Ltd (with a P/E of 37.99), RHI Megnesita India, Vardhman Special Steel Ltd (with a P/E of 23.19), IFGL Refractories Ltd (with a P/E of 43.46), and Kennametal India Ltd (with a P/E of 62.02).