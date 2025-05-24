Belrise Industries IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Belrise Industries IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of automotive component manufacturer Belrise Industries Ltd received strong response from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding process has ended, investors now focus on Belrise Industries IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised soon.

The public issue was open for subscription from May 21 to 23. Belrise Industries IPO allotment date is likely May 26, Monday, and the IPO listing date is expected to be May 28.

The company will soon finalise the Belrise Industries IPO allotment status. It will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees on May 27, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day, once the Belrise Industries IPO allotment status is fixed.

Also Read | Aegis Vopak Terminals raises ₹1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Investors can check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.

In order to do a Belrise Industries IPO allotment status online check, applicants must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here’s how to check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status online:

Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Belrise Industries Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Belrise Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime: Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Belrise Industries Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Belrise Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read | Leela Hotels raises ₹1,575 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Belrise Industries IPO GMP Today Belrise Industries IPO is witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted market, with a positive grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Belrise Industries IPO GMP today has risen to ₹25 per share.

This means that in the grey market, Belrise Industries shares are trading higher by ₹25 than their issue price. Considering the Belrise Industries IPO GMP today, the equity shares of the company are trading at ₹115 apiece, which is at a 28% premium to the IPO price of ₹90 per share.

Belrise Industries IPO Details Belrise Industries IPO was open from May 21 to May 23. Belrise Industries IPO allotment status is expected to be finalized on May 26, while the IPO listing date is likely on May 28. The equity shares of Belrise Industries will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Belrise Industries IPO price band was set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. The company raised ₹2,150 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares.

Belrise Industries IPO has been subscribed 41.30 times in total, as per data available on the NSE. The public issue was subscribed 4.27 times in the retail category, 108.35 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 38.33 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Belrise Industries IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.