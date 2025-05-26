Belrise Industries IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Belrise Industries IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of automotive component manufacturer Belrise Industries ended on Friday with decent subscription. As the bidding process has closed, investors will now shift focus towards Belrise Industries IPO allotment date which is expected soon.

The public issue opened on May 21 and closed on May 22. Belrise Industries IPO allotment date is likely today, May 26, and the IPO listing date is expected to be on May 28.

The company will soon finalise Belrise Industries IPO allotment status. Once the share allotment is done, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible applicants on May 27, and will issue refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as on the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for Belrise Industries IPO.

Applicants can follow a few simple steps mentioned below in order to check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status online.

Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Belrise Industries Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Belrise Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Belrise Industries Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Belrise Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read | Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opens tomorrow: here are 10 key things to know

Belrise Industries IPO GMP Today Belrise Industries IPO is showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a rising grey market premium (GMP) today. According to stock market observers, Belrise Industries IPO GMP today is ₹28 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Belrise Industries shares are trading higher by ₹28 than their issue price.

Considering the Belrise Industries IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Belrise Industries shares would be ₹118 apiece, which is at a premium of 31% to the IPO price of ₹90 per share.

Belrise Industries IPO Details Belrise Industries IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, May 21, and closed on Friday, May 23. Belrise Industries IPO allotment date is likely today, May 26, and the IPO listing date is expected to be on May 28. Belrise Industries shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Belrise Industries IPO price band was set at ₹90 per share. The company raised ₹2,150 crore from the public issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 23.89 crore shares.

The public issue was subscribed 41.30 times in total as the public issue received bids for 731.30 crore equity shares as against 17.70 crore shares on the offer. Belrise Industries IPO was subscribed 4.27 times in the retail category, 108.35 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 38.33 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, Jefferies India, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Belrise Industries IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.