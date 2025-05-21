Belrise Industries IPO Day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Belrise Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Belrise Industries Limited hit the Indian primary market today. According to the Belrise Industries IPO schedule on the BSE website, the public issue will remain open until 23 May 2025. The auto company has declared the Belrise Industries IPO price band at ₹85 to ₹90 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹2,150 crore, which is entirely fresh. According to stock market observers, shares of Belrise Industries Limited are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹4 per equity share.

Belrise Industries IPO subscription status By 10:18 AM on day one of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 0.03 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 0.04 times, and the NII segment had been filled 0.05 times.

Top 10 Belrise Industries IPO details 1] Belrise Industries IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today.

2] Belrise Industries IPO price: The company has fixed the price band of the public issue at ₹85 to ₹90 per equity share.

3] Belrise Industries IPO date: The book build issue hit the primary market today and will remain available for bidding until 23 May 2025.

4] Belrise Industries IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2,150 crore, which is entirely fresh.

5] Belrise Industries IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 166 company shares.

6] Belrise Industries IPO allotment date: The announcement of share allocation is likely on 24 May 2025. If there is any delay due to 24 May being a Saturday, then we can expect the announcement on 26 May 2025, i.e. Monday next week.

7] Belrise Industries IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Belrise Industries IPO lead managers: Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, Jefferies India, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

9] Belrise Industries IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 28 May 2025.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Belrise Industries IPO: Apply or not? 10] Belrise Industries IPO review: On whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Anand Rathi says, "At the upper band, the company is valued at 26x its FY24 EPS. Following the issuance of equity shares, the company's market capitalisation stands at ₹80,089 million, with a market cap-to-sales ratio of 1.07 based on its FY24 earnings. The company focuses on increasing its Content per Vehicle and EVs, 4-wheelers, and Commercial Vehicles. We believe the issue is fairly priced and recommend a "Subscribe – Long Term" rating to the IPO."

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "The company has established a robust manufacturing footprint with 15 plants spread across nine cities in eight states, allowing it to maintain proximity to key customers and reduce supply chain friction. The company's business model is aligned with the automotive sector's increasing focus on electric vehicles and lightweight engineering, enabling it to tap into future growth segments. With a track record of consistent expansion and a diverse product offering integrated across vehicle platforms, Belrise positions itself as a vital supplier in India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem."

In addition to these, Choice Broking, ICICI Direct, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue.