Belrise Industries IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Belrise Industries IPO allotment date: The Belrise Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised tomorrow (Monday, May 26). The investors who applied for the issue can check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status in Belrise Industries IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime India). The Belrise Industries IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 21 and closed on Friday, May 23. Belrise Industries IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 41.30 times, as BSE data.

The share allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 108.35 times, whereas retail individual investors (RIIs) experienced 4.27 times subscriptions. The non-institutional investors' quota attracted 38.33 times of total subscriptions.

Investors can verify their share allotments by examining the criteria established for allocations. This method not only shows if shares have been assigned but also provides information on the quantity of shares received in the IPO allotment results. In instances where shares have not been allocated, the company will commence a subsequent application process. After allocation, the shares are deposited into the demat accounts of the relevant recipients, allowing investors to manage and retain their shares as needed.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, May 27, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday.

Belrise Industries IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28.

If you have applied for the Belrise Industries IPO, you can do a Belrise Industries IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Belrise Industries IPO allotment status of your application below.

How to check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the site of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime India Private Ltd).

Step 2 Pick the IPO from the dropdown menu; the name will be listed after the allocation process concludes.

Step 3 Choose the Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN link to verify the current status.

Step 4 Specify whether your application is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Enter the necessary details for the option selected in Step 2.

Step 6 Ensure that you complete the captcha before submitting the form.

Belrise Industries IPO

How to check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment section on BSE's official website - Online status check for Belrise Industries IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the options under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the list displayed under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' for identity verification, then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE site to check your Belrise Industries IPO allotment status online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 After reaching the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Look for the IPO allotment status on the newly opened page.

Belrise Industries IPO GMP today Belrise Industries IPO GMP today is 26. This indicates Belrise Industries share price was trading at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Belrise Industries share price is indicated at ₹116 apiece, which is 28.89% lower than the IPO price of ₹90.

According to the analysis of the past 19 sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is rising today, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹26, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

