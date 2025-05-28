Belrise Industries IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Belrise Industries IPO Listing: Belrise Industries shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Belrise Industries IPO listing date is today, May 28.

The ₹2,150-crore worth public issue was open from May 21 to May 23. The IPO allotment was fixed on May 27, and Belrise Industries IPO listing date is May 28. Belrise Industries shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the Belrise Industries IPO listing today, investors watch out the trends in the grey market premium to estimate the Belrise Industries IPO listing price. Belrise Industries IPO GMP today and analysts signal a share listing.

Belrise Industries IPO GMP Today Belrise Industries shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market, with a positive grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the share listing today, Belrise Industries IPO GMP today is ₹24 per share, according to stock market observers.

This means that in the grey market, Belrise Industries shares are trading higher by ₹24 than their issue price of ₹90 per share.

Belrise Industries IPO Listing price Considering the Belrise Industries IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Belrise Industries IPO shares is ₹114 apiece, which is at a 25% premium to the IPO price of ₹90 per share.

Analysts also expect Belrise Industries shares to list at a decent premium after strong demand for its IPO.

“The anticipated listing price for Belrise Industries is around 20-25% premium over the issue price of ₹90. Investor interest remains strong. This enthusiasm is driven by Belrise’s broad product offering, emphasis on EV and commercial vehicle segments, and its partnerships with OEMs,” said Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP - Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd.

Given the prevailing market sentiment and the high level of oversubscription, Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd anticipates a listing premium in the range of 20%–25% over the issue price.

“This expectation is supported by the healthy subscription figures and the company’s strong fundamentals. Belrise has attracted investor interest by offering shares at a reasonable valuation, making it an appealing opportunity in the automotive manufacturing space. The company commands approximately 24% market share in India’s two-wheeler metal components segment, underlining its leadership position. Additionally, Belrise has demonstrated consistent and strong revenue growth, further reinforcing its investment appeal,” Tapse said.

Belrise Industries IPO Details The bidding for Belrise Industries IPO commenced for subscription on Wednesday, May 21, and concluded on Friday, May 23. The IPO allotment was finalized on May 26, and Belrise Industries IPO listing date is today, May 28. Belrise Industries shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹2,150-crore worth Belrise Industries IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares. The funds were raised at a price band of ₹85 to ₹90 per share.

Belrise Industries IPO received stellar demand as the issue was subscribed 41.30 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 4.27 times in the retail category, 108.35 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 38.33 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Belrise Industries IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

