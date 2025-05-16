Belrise Industries IPO: Price band set at ₹85-90 per share; issue opens on May 21

Belrise Industries IPO price band is set at 85 to 90 per equity share. The subscription date is from May 21 to May 23.

Published16 May 2025, 06:23 AM IST
Belrise Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 85 to 90 per equity share of the face value of 10. Belrise Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21 and will close on Friday, May 23. The allocation to anchor investors for the Belrise Industries IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 20.

