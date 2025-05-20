Belrise Industries IPO: Pune-based autoparts maker raises ₹645 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Belrise Industries Ltd. raised ₹645 crore from its anchor investors ahead of its public issue, according to the company's exchange filing on 20 May 2025.

According to the filing data, the automotive parts manufacturing firm allocated 7,16,66,665 or more than 7.16 crore equity shares to a series of anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹90 apiece, with the face value of ₹5 per share.

Caliber Mining, five others receive SEBI approval to float IPOs

The anchor investor pool for the public issue comprises multiple foreign investors and large domestic mutual funds. BlackRock, Capital Group, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, M&G (Prudential), Pinebridge, ValueQuest, and Bajaj Allianz Life were among other investors who fueled the anchor round.

SmallCap World Fund, Inc. and Nippon Life India's small-cap fund emerged as the top allocations for the anchor round, with a 12.90 per cent stake in the public issue. Other major allocations were to Blackrock's Emerging Frontiers Master Fund, at 12.76 per cent, ICICI Prudential Multicap fund, at 7.75 per cent, etc.

The firm also allocated 3,06,13,484 or 3.06 crore equity shares to 5 domestic funds through a total of 10 schemes.

Leela Hotels IPO to launch public issue on May 26

Belrise Industries IPO GMP As of 20 May 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Belrise Industries IPO stands at ₹14 per share. With the upper price band for the public issue at ₹90, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹104 apiece, with a premium of 15.56 per cent.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP jumped ahead of its anchor book results announcement to ₹14 level, compared to ₹4.25 on 19 May 2025.

Belrise Industries IPO details Belrise Industries is an automotive component maker that specialises in manufacturing for the automotive and white goods industries. The company makes Automotive Sheet Metal and casting parts, Polymer components, Suspension, and mirror systems specifically for Two-Wheel, Three-Wheel, and Four-Wheel Passenger and Commercial vehicles.

The IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, and close on 23 May 2025. The company aims to raise ₹2,150 through a complete fresh issuance of equity shares.

The company also fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹85 to ₹90 per share with a lot size of 166 shares per lot. Advertisement

Not more than 50 per cent of the offer will be for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent of the offer for non-institutional investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent for the retail investors.

Axis Capital Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers to the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the offer.