Belrise Industries IPO subscribed 67% on Day 1; Check GMP, subscription status, other details

Belrise Industries IPO: Belrise Industries Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue offering investors a complete fresh issue of equity shares as the company aims to raise ₹2,150 crore from the Indian stock market. The autoparts manufacturer's initial public offering (IPO) opened for public issue on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 and is set to close on Friday, 23 May 2025.

According to BSE IPO data, the stock market investors subscribed 67 per cent to the Belrise Industries IPO, coming in at a bid of 11,82,49,436 or more than 11.82 crore shares, out of the 17,70,58,824 shares on offer, as of the first date of public bidding.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment witnessed the highest bidding on the first day as the investors subscribed 1.44 times the shares on offer. The NIIs bid for 5,44,94,812 or 5.44 crore shares, compared to the 3,79,41,177 shares on offer for the segment.

Retail investors followed the NII cue, coming in at 48 per cent subscriptions at 4,26,38,594 equity shares, compared to the 8,85,29,412 shares on offer for the segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment witnessed 42 per cent booking at 2,11,16,030 shares, compared to the 5,05,88,235 shares on offer.

The company raised ₹645 crore from the Indian stock market anchor investors ahead of the public issue.

Belrise Industries IPO GMP As of 21 May 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Belrise Industries IPO stands at ₹15 pr share. With the upper price band for the issue at ₹90, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹105, with a premium of 16.67 per cent, according to InvestorGain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP jumped by Re 1 on the first day of public bidding.

Belrise Industries IPO details The Belrise Industries IPO is a completely fresh issue of shares which aims to raise ₹2,150 crore from the public markets. The company also fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹85 to ₹90 per share with a lot size of 166 shares per lot.

Not more than 50 per cent of the offer will be for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent of the offer for non-institutional investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent for the retail investors.

Axis Capital Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers to the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the offer.

