Belrise Industries Share Price Live: GMP, analysts, hint positive debut of shares in stock market today

Belrise Industries Share Price Live: Belrise Industries is set to make its debut into the Indian stock market today, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Belrise Industries IPO listing date is scheduled for today, May 28. The public issue, valued at ₹2,150 crores, was open for subscription from May 21 to May 23. Belrise Industries IPO allotment status was finalised on May 27, and today marks Belrise Industries IPO listing. Belrise Industries shares will be listed on both the exchanges, BSE and NSE.

According to a circular from BSE, trading members of the exchange have been informed that from Wednesday, May 28, 2025, the equity shares of BELRISE INDUSTRIES LIMITED will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.

Belrise Industries is a manufacturer of automotive components that provides a wide array of safety-critical systems and various engineering solutions for two-wheeled, three-wheeled, four-wheeled vehicles, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.

The company has maintained enduring partnerships with its clients, including major multinational OEMs like Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Jaguar Land Rover, and Royal Enfield Motors.

Belrise Industries IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹85 to ₹90 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. Belrise Industries IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Belrise Industries IPO - Pre-listing views According to Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, automotive component manufacturer Belrise Industries received an overwhelmingly positive response to its initial public offering (IPO), with the overall subscription reaching over 41 times, significantly surpassing street expectations.

“The robust demand reflects strong investor confidence and sets the stage for a potentially impressive listing. Given the prevailing market sentiment and the high level of oversubscription, we anticipate a listing premium in the range of 20–25% over the issue price. This expectation is supported by the healthy subscription figures and the company’s strong fundamentals,” said Tapse.

Belrise Industries IPO Subscription Status Belrise Industries IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 41.30 times, as BSE data.

The share allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 108.35 times, whereas retail individual investors (RIIs) experienced 4.27 times subscriptions. The non-institutional investors' quota attracted 38.33 times of total subscriptions.

Belrise Industries IPO GMP today Belrise Industries IPO GMP today is 21. This indicates Belrise Industries share price was trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Belrise Industries share price is indicated at ₹111 apiece, which is 23.33% lower than the IPO price of ₹90.

According to the grey market trends observed over the past 22 sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP has reached ₹28.50, as reported by experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Belrise Industries IPO Details Belrise Industries IPO valued at ₹2,150 crore, consists of 23,88,88,888 equity shares. The proceeds from the Belrise Industries IPO are intended to be used for purposes such as repaying or pre-paying loans, as well as for general corporate needs.

The book running lead managers for the Belrise Industries IPO include Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the offering.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.