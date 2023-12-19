Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO allotment date: Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO share allotment is expected to be out soon today (Tuesday, December 19). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Benchmark Computer IPO allotment status in the Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, December 20, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund.

Benchmark Computer IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, December 21.

If you have applied for the Benchmark IPO, you can check your Benchmark IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can do a Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO allotment status check of your application on the Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2

Open one of the five provided links, then select Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Benchmark Computer IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO GMP today

Benchmark IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +30, similar to the previous session. This indicates Benchmark Computer share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Benchmark Computer share price was indicated at ₹96 apiece, which is 45.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹66.

Based on last 19 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹40, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

