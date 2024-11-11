Markets
The best and worst IPOs of 2024. And next year’s big 3.
Ekta Sonecha Desai 12 min read 11 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- The 2024 IPO market has been dynamic, with 69 mainboard IPOs raising ₹1.4 trillion. While some stocks performed well, others struggled. Next year has some high-profile IPOs coming up, but you might want to hear what Warren Buffet has to say about investing in public listings.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
At every dinner party, celebration, and family get-together this year, there was at least one person boasting how much they earned on an IPO listing day. Indeed, IPOs are hot right now. With companies like Bajaj Housing Finance, Gopal Snacks, and Hyundai Motors going public, the IPO scene in 2024 has been thrilling.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less