Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Coal India subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd received stellar subscription of nearly 147 times. The bidding period has ended and investors now focus on Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 14 January 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from January 9 to January 13. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date is likely today, January 14, and the IPO listing date is January 16. Bharat Coking Coal shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on January 15, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Bharat Coking Coal IPO registrar.

In order to do Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status online.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Bharat Coking Coal Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Bharat Coking Coal Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Bharat Coking Coal Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Today Bharat Coking Coal shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) led by high demand for its IPO. Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹13.4 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Bharat Coking Coal shares are trading higher by ₹13.4 apiece than their issue price.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹36.4 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 58% to the IPO price of ₹23 per share.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Bharat Coking Coal Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India and engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal.

The public issue opened for subscription on Friday, January 9, and closed on Tuesday, January 13. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date is likely today, January 14, and the IPO listing date is January 16, Friday. Bharat Coking Coal shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,071.11 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 46.57 crore equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹21 to ₹23 per share.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO has been subscribed by a massive 146.87 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 49.33 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 310.81 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 258.16 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.