Mint Market
Subscribe

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: Check steps to track status — BCCL IPO GMP signals 58% listing gain

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date is today, January 14. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status is available on BSE, NSE or Kfin Technologies — the registrar of the offer.

Saloni Goel
Updated14 Jan 2026, 09:56:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: BCCL IPO GMP today has jumped sharply to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.4.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: BCCL IPO GMP today has jumped sharply to ₹13.4.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: Following the closure of the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) initial public offer (IPO) on Tuesday, with a solid demand, investor focus has now shifted to its allotment status.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date is today, January 14. Investors can expect to know if they have received the allotment for the BCCL IPO via the exchanges or the registrar. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status is available on BSE, NSE or Kfin Technologies — the registrar of the offer.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO subscription and details

At the end of the third and final day of bidding, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment of BCCL IPO was booked 310.81 times. Its non-institutional investor (NII) quota received 258.02 times bids, and the retail portion closed with 49.25 times subscription.

The employee and shareholder quotas also saw robust demand, with 5.17 and 87.20 times bids, respectively. Overall, BCCL IPO was subscribed 146.80 times.

The 1,071-crore offer generated a demand of close to 1.17 lakh crore.

The issue was entirely an offer for sale by its promoter, Coal India. As a result, all proceeds from the share sale will accrue to the Maharatna PSU and not to the company. In its prospectus, the company stated that the IPO is intended to help it realise the benefits of listing.

The BCCL IPO price band was set at 21–23 per share, with an application lot size of 600 shares and multiples thereof.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP

BCCL IPO GMP today has jumped sharply to 13.4. This means that BCCL shares are trading at 13.4 above the offer price of 23. At the prevailing GMP, Bharat Coking Coal shares could list at 36.4 — a premium of 58%.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
14 Jan 2026, 09:56:11 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: Steps to check BCCL IPO allotment status on NSe

1. Head to the NSE IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

3. From the dropdown, select the symbol: BCCL

4. Enter your PAN Number and your Application Number

5. Hit Submit

14 Jan 2026, 09:46:58 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: Steps to check BCCL IPO allotment status on BSE

1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as ‘equity’

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick BCCL

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Advertisement
14 Jan 2026, 09:39:59 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: BCCL IPO allotment date today

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date is fixed as January 14. Investors can track the status online by visiting the website of the exchanges – NSE and BSE – or the registrar, which is KFin Tech in this case.

14 Jan 2026, 09:36:38 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: Issue closes with bumper demand of 146.80x

At the end of the third and final day of bidding, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment of BCCL IPO was booked 310.81 times. Its non-institutional investor (NII) quota received 258.02 times bids, and the retail portion closed with 49.25 times subscription.

The employee and shareholder quotas also saw robust demand, with 5.17 and 87.20 times bids, respectively. Overall, BCCL IPO was subscribed 146.80 times.

Advertisement
IPOIPOsShare AllotmentAllotment StatusGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOBharat Coking Coal IPO allotment LIVE: Check steps to track status — BCCL IPO GMP signals 58% listing gain
Read Next Story