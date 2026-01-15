Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status out. Check via KFin Technologies using PAN card details

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status: The Bharat Coking Coal IPO share allotment has been finalised on Wednesday, January 14. Investors who applied for the Bharat Coking Coal IPO can check the Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd, by entering application number or using PAN card detail. The status will be accessible on the BSE and NSE websites as well.

Investors can determine whether they have received shares and the respective amounts by checking the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund procedure for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. The shares that have been granted will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, January 16. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, January 19.

How to check Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Once you click the link provided, you will see options to check the status through five different links.

Step 2: After selecting one of the five links, choose "Bharat Coking Coal IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To check the status, you need to enter either your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you decide to use the application number, first input your application number along with the captcha code. Then, press "Submit."

- If you select the Demat Account option, provide your account details along with the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

How to check Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: From the available options under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3: Pick the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and specify the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official website of NSE at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Sign up by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' option using your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Input your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page, you will have the option to view the status of your IPO allocation.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹14. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bharat Coking Coal is indicated at ₹37 apiece, which is 60.87% higher than the IPO price of ₹23.

According to grey market activities observed over the last 13 sessions, today’s IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹9.25, whereas the maximum GMP noted is ₹16.25, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.