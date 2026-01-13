Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. hit the Indian Primary market on January 9, 2026, and will remain open until January 13, 2026. This means investors have just one day in hand to apply for this mainboard public issue. The subsidiary company of the Indian PSU Coal India Ltd has declared the Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band at ₹21 to ₹23 per equity share. The energy PSU aims to raise ₹1,071 crore through the Offer for Sale (OFS) route. The OFS issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Advertisement

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today Meanwhile, Bharat Coking Coal shares have recovered in the grey market after nosediving for the last two sessions. According to market observers, Bharat Coking Coal shares are available at a premium of ₹11 in the grey market today. This means Bharat Coking Coal IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is ₹11. Market observers attributed the rise in Bharat Coking Coal's IPO GMP to an improvement in secondary market sentiment. They suggested that the rebound in the Indian stock market and the strong investor response to the public issue could be the possible reason for the trend reversal in the grey market sentiment regarding the Bharat Coking Coal IPO.

Advertisement

Bharat Coking Coal IPO subscription status By 5:00 PM on the second day of bidding, the public issue had been booked 33.67 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 26.94 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 96.36 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 1.44 times its value.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO review Anand Rathi has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "Bharat Coking Coal, with a strong market share in the industry valued at ~8.64x P/E on FY25 earnings (at the upper band), is valued fairly. Considering the company’s consistent track record & superior financial metrics, the valuation is fully priced in. Hence, we recommend subscribing to the IPO for listing gains."

Advertisement

Marwadi Shares and Finance also assigned a 'buy' tag to the public issue, saying, "Considering the TTM Sep-25 EPS of ₹1.32 on a post issue basis, the company is set to list at a P/E of ~ ~17x with a market cap of ₹10,711 Cr. There are no Indian listed industry peers of comparable size and a similar line of business to the Company; therefore, it is not possible to provide an industry comparison. We assign a “Subscribe” rating to this IPO, as the company is the largest coking coal producer in India, with access to large reserves, and a strong parentage of Coal India Limited. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation considering the growth potential of the company."

Advertisement

Adroit Financial Services, DRChokesy, Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, Aditya Birla Money, Axis Capital, Canara Bank Securities, Canara Bank Securities, GEPL Capital, Mehta Equities, Nirmal Bang, Swastika Investmart, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Bharat Coking Coal IPO.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO details The most likely allotment date for the Bharat Coking Coal IPO is 14 January 2026. KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. IDBI Capital Markets Services and ICICI Securities have been appointed lead managers of the public issue. The most likely date for the share listing is 19 January 2026.

Key Takeaways The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal is open until January 13, 2026, with a price band of ₹21 to ₹23.

The public issue has seen substantial interest, being subscribed 33.67 times overall, indicating strong investor demand.

Analysts recommend subscribing to the IPO based on the company's solid market position and financial performance.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.