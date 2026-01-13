Bharat Coking Coal IPO: First mainboard offer of the year sees bumper 146.80x bids — Check BCCL IPO GMP, other details

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: The first mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of the year by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, garnered bumper response from investors, extending the solid primary market performance after a blockbuster 2025.

The BCCL IPO, which opened for bidding on Friday, January 9 and closed today, January 13, garnered over 146 times bids.

BCCL IPO subscription status At the end of the third and final day of bidding, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment of BCCL IPO was booked 310.81 times. Its non-institutional investor (NII) quota received 258.02 times bids, and the retail portion closed with 49.25 times subscription.

The employee and shareholder quotas also saw robust demand, with 5.17 and 87.20 times bids, respectively. Overall, BCCL IPO was subscribed XX times.

BCCL IPO GMP BCCL IPO saw a robust grey market premium (GMP). According to data from investorgain.com, BCCL IPO GMP today is ₹10. This means that shares of Bharat Coking Coal are trading ₹10 above the upper end of the price band at ₹33, signaling a premium of 43.48%.

BCCL IPO GMP has hit a high of ₹16.25 and a low of ₹9.25 so far.

BCCL IPO Details The ₹1,071.11-crore IPO of Bharat Coking Coal was entirely an offer for sale by its promoter Coal India. This means all proceeds from the share sale will be received by the Maharatna PSU and not go to the company.

In its prospectus, the company stated that the IPO will help achieve the benefits of listing.

Also Read | Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP vs Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP — What GMP signals

BCCL IPO price band was fixed at ₹21-23 per share, with lot size for an application at 600 shares and in multiples thereof.

The company was incorporated in 1972 and primarily mines and supplies coking coal. It held estimated reserves of 7.91 billion tonnes as of April 2024, placing it among the largest coking coal reserve holders in India. BCCL produces a wide range of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal to meet the requirements of the steel and power sectors.

It operates 34 mines—comprising four underground, 26 opencast, and four mixed mines—spread across 288.3 sq. km in the Jharia (Jharkhand) and Raniganj (West Bengal) coalfields. In FY25, these operations accounted for 58.5% of India’s domestic coking coal production.

View full Image Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Investors can expect the allotment for BCCL IPO to be finalised on Wednesday, January 14. Shares of the company will list on BSE and NSE.