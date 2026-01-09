Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP signals 40% listing pop — Should you apply? Check analyst reviews

Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India Ltd and the country’s largest producer of coking coal, kicked off for bidding today, January 9. This is the first mainboard public offer of 2026 and is available for bidding till January 13.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale by Coal India, which currently holds a 100% stake in Bharat Coking Coal. BCCL IPO price band is fixed at ₹21- ₹23, with the company looking to raise ₹1,071 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Ahead of the offer launch, the company raised ₹273.1 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 11,87,53,500 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹23 per share.

The company said that 50% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 15% for retail investors.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Bharat Coking Coal IPO stands at ₹9.25. With the IPO priced at the upper band of ₹23 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹32.25, implying an expected listing gain of approximately 40.22% per share.

About Bharat Coking Coal

According to a Crisil report, BCCL was the largest producer of coking coal in India in fiscal 2025. Its coal production stood at 15.75 million tonnes during the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared with 19.09 million tonnes in the corresponding year-ago period.

As of September 30, 2025, the company operated 34 mines, comprising four underground mines, 26 opencast mines, and four mixed mines.

Track this space for LIVE updates on BCCL IPO