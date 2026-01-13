Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 41.74x so far. GMP hints 46% listing pop. Should you apply or skip?

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, was subscribed 33.60 times by the second day of bidding on Monday, January 12.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on Friday, January 9, and was booked 8.09 times. BCCL IPO on Thursday, January 8 mobilised over ₹273 crore from anchor investors.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO will conclude today, Tuesday, January 13. Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹10.6.
The Bharat Coking Coal IPO comprises only an offer for sale made by Coal India, which holds a full 100% ownership in Bharat Coking Coal. The proceeds from the BCCL IPO, amounting to ₹1,071 crore at the highest price of ₹23, will be allocated to Coal India.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band has been fixed at ₹21 to ₹23 per share, and BCCL IPO lot size is 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: Divestment and Listing Advantages: The IPO allows Coal India to partially divest its stake while offering listing advantages like improved transparency and market discipline.
No Funds for the Company: Since it is solely an Offer for Sale (OFS), all proceeds are directed to the selling shareholder (Coal India Limited), and no funds are received by the company itself.
Shareholder Allocation: A specific reservation for shareholders of Coal India encourages greater public involvement.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: Check out the following risks
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: Adroit Financial Services Private Ltd said that the company has coal reserves of around 8 billion tonnes, supporting operations for nearly 100 years.
Mining operations, particularly opencast mines, remain vulnerable to adverse weather conditions; in H1 FY26, extremely heavy rainfall disrupted operations and led to a decline in revenues, highlighting execution and climate-related risks to production and financial performance.
“Therefore, it is recommended to “Subscribe” to the IPO for long-term investment, considering its growth potential,” said the brokerage.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: Bharat Coking Coal has secured ₹273.1 crore from anchor investors prior to its initial public offering, the company announced on Thursday. BCCL revealed that it has distributed 11,87,53,500 equity shares to these investors at a price of ₹23 per share.
Prominent investors involved in the anchor book include the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Citrine Fund, M7 Global Fund PCC-ASAS Global Opportunities Fund, Maybank Securities, and Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd.
Among the equity-focused mutual funds, shares were allocated to UTI Dividend Yield Fund along with other UTI schemes, Nippon Life India Trustee -- A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund, and Bandhan Small Cap Fund.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tentatively, Bharat Coking Coal IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, January 14, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, January 15, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Bharat Coking Coal share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, January 16.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹10.6. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bharat Coking Coal is indicated at ₹33.6 apiece, which is 46.09% higher than the IPO price of ₹23.
Following the analysis of the last 11 sessions of grey market activities, the present GMP ( ₹10.6) indicates a trend towards the downside. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹9.25, whereas the highest stands at ₹16.25, as per expert opinions.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
