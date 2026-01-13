Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 41.74x so far. GMP hints 46% listing pop. Should you apply or skip?

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, was subscribed 33.60 times by the second day of bidding on Monday, January 12.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on Friday, January 9, and was booked 8.09 times. BCCL IPO on Thursday, January 8 mobilised over ₹273 crore from anchor investors.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO will conclude today, Tuesday, January 13. Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹10.6.

The Bharat Coking Coal IPO comprises only an offer for sale made by Coal India, which holds a full 100% ownership in Bharat Coking Coal. The proceeds from the BCCL IPO, amounting to ₹1,071 crore at the highest price of ₹23, will be allocated to Coal India.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band has been fixed at ₹21 to ₹23 per share, and BCCL IPO lot size is 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter.

(Stay tuned for more updates)