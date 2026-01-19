Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing: The equity shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd will be listed in the Indian stock market today. Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date is today, 19 January 2026, Monday.

The public issue of the Coal India Ltd subsidiary received massive subscription. The mainboard IPO was launched on January 9, and the bidding closed on January 13. The IPO allotment date was January 14, and Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date is today January 19. Bharat Coking Coal shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, January 19, 2026, the equity shares of Bharat Coking Coal Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, January 19, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) indicate debut with a strong premium. Here’s what Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today signals.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Today Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹13.6 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This shows that in the grey market, Bharat Coking Coal shares are trading higher by ₹13.6 apiece than their issue price.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Price Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹36.6 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 59% to the IPO price of ₹23 per share.

Analysts also expect Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing to be at a strong premium over the issue price.

“We expect BCCL to list at a price of ₹32 – ₹35, implying a 39–52% premium over the issue price. The IPO witnessed exceptionally strong subscription across QIB, NII and retail segments, reflecting robust investor confidence. Interest was driven by the scarcity value of the offering, providing a rare opportunity to gain exposure to India’s largest and most integrated player in the coking coal value chain, a critical input for the domestic steel industry,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Also Read | Shadowfax Tech IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP

From a valuation perspective, Tapse believes the issue was priced reasonably, especially for a low-ticket IPO, offering an attractive risk-reward profile. “With a dominant market position and structural demand tailwinds from sustained steel capacity expansion, we remain constructive on the medium-to-long-term outlook.”

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd. noted that the pre-listing indicators for Bharat Coking Coal shares point to a strong debut. The company is a strategically important player in India’s coking coal segment, supplying a critical raw material to the domestic steel industry and benefiting from long-term structural demand.

“Grey market trends further reinforce the positive sentiment. The GMP has strengthened sharply, indicating expectations of a listing gain of around 62% over the issue price, signaling strong demand on debut. While such elevated premiums suggest a robust listing pop, post-listing performance will depend on coal pricing dynamics, operational efficiency, and policy developments in the mining and energy space,” said Nyati.

Overall, the combination of strong subscription numbers and bullish grey market signals points to a confident market outlook for BCCL at the time of listing, though investors should remain mindful of sector cyclicality beyond the initial listing phase, she added.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Friday, January 9, and closed on Tuesday, January 13, while the IPO allotment date was January 14. Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date is January 19, Monday. Bharat Coking Coal shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band was set at ₹21 to ₹23 per share. The company raised ₹1,071.11 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 46.57 crore equity shares.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO was subscribed by a massive 146.87 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 49.33 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 310.81 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 258.16 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

IDBI Capital Markets Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

View full Image Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie