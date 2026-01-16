Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: Allotment status finalised, focus shifts to listing date; GMP remains strong ahead of debut

Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Coal India subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, received stellar demand from investors and was subscribed by nearly 147 times. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status has been finalised and investors now focus on the listing date.
The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Friday, January 9, to Tuesday, January 13. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date was January 14, and the IPO allotment status has been fixed. Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date is January 19, Monday. Bharat Coking Coal shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band was set at ₹21 to ₹23 per share. The ₹1,071.11 crore worth Bharat Coking Coal IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 46.57 crore equity shares. Bharat Coking Coal IPO has been subscribed by a massive 146.87 times in total, NSE data showed.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India and engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal.
The trends for Bharat Coking Coal shares remains bullish in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹13.25 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Bharat Coking Coal shares are trading higher by ₹13.25 apiece than their issue price.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹36.25 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 58% to the IPO price of ₹23 per share.
Stay tuned to our Bharat Coking Coal IPO Live Blog for the latest updates.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: Following are the six competitive strategies of the firm
Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: The objects of the Offer are to
(i) to carry out the Offer for Sale of up to 465,700,000 Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each of the Company by the Promoter Selling Shareholder.
(ii) Achieve the benefits of listing the Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges
Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, January 16. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, January 19.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹36.25 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 58% to the IPO price of ₹23 per share.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Coal India subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, received stellar demand from investors and was subscribed by nearly 147 times. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status has been finalised and investors now focus on the listing date.