Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: Allotment status finalised, focus shifts to listing date; GMP remains strong ahead of debut

Bharat Coking Coal IPO LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Coal India subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, received stellar demand from investors and was subscribed by nearly 147 times. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status has been finalised and investors now focus on the listing date.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Friday, January 9, to Tuesday, January 13. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date was January 14, and the IPO allotment status has been fixed. Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date is January 19, Monday. Bharat Coking Coal shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band was set at ₹21 to ₹23 per share. The ₹1,071.11 crore worth Bharat Coking Coal IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 46.57 crore equity shares. Bharat Coking Coal IPO has been subscribed by a massive 146.87 times in total, NSE data showed.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India and engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Today

The trends for Bharat Coking Coal shares remains bullish in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹13.25 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Bharat Coking Coal shares are trading higher by ₹13.25 apiece than their issue price.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹36.25 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 58% to the IPO price of ₹23 per share.

