Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens on Friday: Here are 8 key risks investors must know before applying

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: The first initial public offering (IPO) of 2026 by Mini Ratna public sector undertaking — Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) — is set to hit Dalal Street on Friday, January 9, in a bid to raise ₹1,071 crore. The public offering of BCCL will test the investor appetite for PSU stocks and is part of the government's broader divestment push.

BCCL IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by its promoter Coal India, which is looking to offload 46.57 crore shares. No proceeds will be received by the company from the IPO.

The BCCL IPO price band has been fixed at ₹21 to ₹23 per share, valuing the company at ₹10,700 crore at the upper end of the price band. The anchor book for BCCL IPO will open on January 8. Retail investors can bid for the offer between January 9 to January 13, with the listing expected to take place on January 16.

BCCL IPO key risks Before the Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens, here are the key risks that investors must know before applying for the mainboard offer.

1. Regional concentration The company said its operations are entirely concentrated in the Jharia coalfield in Jharkhand and the Raniganj coalfield in West Bengal, which are critical sources of our coal production. However, this geographic concentration exposes it to significant risks, including the potential depletion of coal reserves in these regions, as they are finite and may eventually be depleted.

According to the RHP, BCCL operated 34 mines, including four underground mines, 26 opencast mines, and four mixed mines, as of September 2025.

2. High dependency on top customers The top 10 customers of BCCL accounted for 88.88%, 80.79% and 83.10% of its revenue from operations during Fiscals 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively, exposing the company to key risk in case of loss of any customer.

Additionally, as a majority of the company’s top 10 customers are PSUs, which exposes it to certain risks inherent in operating with them, such as operational and regulatory constraints, including budgetary limitations, bureaucratic decision-making processes, and potential changes in government policies or priorities.

3. Contingent liability The company, in its RHP, disclosed that it has certain contingent liabilities worth ₹3598.59 crore as of September 30, 2025. If a significant portion of these liabilities materialise, it may adversely affect the business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows of BCCL.

4. Contractor risk A major chunk of the company’s coal production and coal handling operations is conducted through third-party contractors, exposing it to fluctuations in contractual costs and risks relating to the quality of their services.

According to the RHP, as of the first half of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025, the coal extraction conducted by third parties represented ~84% and 78%, respectively, of the company’s total coal extraction operations.

Further, certain of the vendors may be subject to litigation and regulatory actions. If such matters escalate or involve contractors engaged in critical activities, they could lead to localised delays, increased administrative oversight, and heightened public and shareholder scrutiny, potentially posing reputational risks to the company.

5. Heavy reliance on Coal India Coal India's parentage acts like a double-edged sword for BCCL. While BCCL benefits significantly from CIL’s strategic support and vast resources, it is also exposed to massive risks in case of any changes in Coal India's resource allocation policies or priorities. This dependency means that any disruptions or constraints in Coal India Limited’s operations could directly affect our ability to maintain consistent and effective mining activities, the company said.

In addition to its reliance on Coal India, the company’s operations are also significantly dependent on Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), a subsidiary of Coal India. CMPDIL provides critical technical, planning, and design services essential to mining operations, including reserve identification and geological surveys. Any disruption to CMPDIL’s services could adversely affect the efficiency and safety of the company’s mining activities.

6. Price fluctuations BCCL explained that the quality of its coking coal is considered lower in comparison to coal from some other countries, primarily due to its higher ash content. As a result, most of its coking coal is diverted to power plants, limiting its potential applications in the steel industry.

In case the prices of imported coking coal decrease, or the effective price of raw coal to its customers increases, they may elect to meet a larger proportion of their coal requirements from imported coal rather than coal sourced from BCCL, which may have an adverse effect on the company's operations.

7. Operational and regulatory risks The company’s mining operations are subject to various operating risks, such as adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, unavailability of skilled professionals and workers, unexpected equipment failures, and accidents. These conditions and events may materially increase mining costs and delay production at specific mines, either permanently or for varying periods of time.

Additionally, the business is subject to laws and regulations relating to employee welfare and benefits, including minimum wages, maximum working hours, overtime, and working conditions.

8. ESG risks The company’s operations are inherently exposed to environmental, social, and climate-related risks. India’s reaffirmed obligations under the Paris Agreement, the consensus outcomes of COP28, and the national net-zero emissions target for 2070 collectively indicate an accelerated long-term reduction in coal consumption.

These evolving policies, together with increasing environmental litigation by local communities, non-governmental organisations, and other stakeholders, could result in higher compliance and capital expenditure, forced production curtailments, accelerated asset retirement, prolonged permitting delays, or substantial penalties and compensation orders, BCCL said.