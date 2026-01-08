Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens soon: GMP signals 50% listing gain! Review, other details about upcoming IPO in 10 points

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. is set to hit the Indian Primary market on January 9, 2026, i.e., tomorrow. The subsidiary company of the Indian PSU Coal India Ltd has declared the Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band at ₹21 to ₹23 per equity share. According to the Bharat Coking Coal IPO date, the book-building issue will open on January 9, 2026, and will remain open until January 13, 2026. The energy PSU aims to raise ₹1,071 crore via the Offer for Sale route. The OFS issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Bharat Coking Coal are available in the grey market. According to the market observers, Bharat Coking Coal shares are available at a premium of ₹11.50 apiece, which means the grey market is expecting that Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing price would be around ₹34.50 ( ₹23 + ₹11.50), which signals a 50% listing pop for the potential Bharat Coking Coal IPO allottees.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO shareholder quota record date According to the Bharat Coking Coal IPO documents, investors who held Coal India shares as of January 1, 2026, will be eligible to apply under the shareholder quota for Bharat Coking Coal. The Bharat Coking Coal IPO shareholder quota is only available to individual investors and HUF investors.

Investors holding even one share of Coal India can apply under the BCCL shareholder quota. Meanwhile, the maximum application amount under the shareholder category is ₹2 lakh.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO details Here we list out important Bharat Coking Coal IPO details in 10 points:

1] Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today: According to the market observers, Bharat Coking Coal shares are available at a premium of ₹11.50 apiece in the grey market today.

2] Bharat Coking Coal IPO date: The public issue of the Coal India Ltd subsidiary company will open on 9th January 2026 and will remain open until 13 January 2026.

3] Bharat Coking Coal IPO price: The subsidiary company of the energy PSU has declared a price band of the public issue at ₹21 to ₹23 per equity share.

4] Bharat Coking Coal IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1,071 crore through the OFS route.

5] Bharat Coking Coal IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 600 Bharat Coking Coal shares.

6] Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date: The most likely Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment date is 14 January 2026.

7] Bharat Coking Coal IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Bharat Coking Coal IPO lead managers: IDBI Capital Markets Services and ICICI Securities have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 16 January 2026.

10] Bharat Coking Coal IPO review: The public issue is OFS, which means net proceeds of the public offer will not go into the balance sheet of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd but into the balance sheet of Coal India Ltd.

Over the last two financial years, the Coal India subsidiary company has reported a consistent increase in its net worth. However, the company's PAT and EBITDA dipped in FY25 after rising in FY24 YoY.