Bharat Coking Coal IPO: State-owned firm raises ₹273.13 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Details

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: State-owned coking coal miner Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) completed its anchor book round on Thursday, 8 January 2026. The Coal India subsidiary raised 273.13 crore from the marquee investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), according to an exchange filing.
Bharat Coking Coal allocated a total of 11,87,53,500 or over 11.87 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece, at an allocation price of ₹23 per share, the BSE filing data showed.
The state-owned company's filing also showed that Bharat Coking Coal Ltd allocated a total of 7,17,39,600 or 7.17 crore shares out of the anchor book round to three domestic mutual funds through 8 schemes.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bandhan Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and Societe Generale were among other other investment giants that invested in the IPO round.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
