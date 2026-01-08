Coal India Ltd’s (CIL's) key subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) is set to launch the first mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of 2026, marking an important step in the government-owned miner’s long-planned monetization strategy.
Steel over power: Is BCCL’s new strategy worth a bet for investors?
SummaryBharat Coking Coal Ltd, India’s first mainboard IPO of 2026, is prioritizing supplies to the steel sector over power producers—a shift that is already weighing on its financials.
