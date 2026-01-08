Steel over power: Is BCCL’s new strategy worth a bet for investors?

BCCL now plans to direct all future incremental output to the steel sector. “Of the 40 mt we produce today, around 28-29 mt are supplied to power producers, and that volume will remain constant. The growth from 40 to 56 mt and an additional 16 mt will be fully allocated to the steel industry,” said Singh. “This will come either through washed coking coal from our washeries or via NRS (non-regulated sector) linkages where steel plants take raw coal and wash it themselves. In short, the entire incremental output goes to steel,” he added.