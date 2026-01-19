Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP, experts hint robust debut of shares in stock market today

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing has been scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Monday, January 19). BCCL IPO share price will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.

Experts predicted that the Bharat Coking Coal IPO expected listing price is likely to strong compared to its issue price. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status was finalised on Wednesday, January 14.

Ahead of the listing, Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today stands at ₹13.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of BCCL IPO share price is indicated at ₹36.5 apiece, which is 58.70% higher than the IPO price of ₹23.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 9 and closed on Tuesday, January 13.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 146.87 times, as per BSE data.

BCCL IPO price band was set at ₹21 to ₹23 per share for its IPO.

As outlined in the red herring prospectus (RHP), the public offering consists solely of a sale of 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India.

The BCCL listing is part of the government's larger initiative to divest in the coal industry, aimed at unlocking value in Coal India's subsidiaries while promoting transparency through market mechanisms.

According to its prospectus, the company indicated that the IPO will facilitate the advantages of being listed.

Established in 1972, the company focuses on mining and supplying coking coal primarily from its operations in the Jharia coalfields in Jharkhand and the Raniganj coalfields in West Bengal.

(Stay tuned for more updates)