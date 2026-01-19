Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: Stock slips 8% after strong listing

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing has been scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Monday, January 19). BCCL IPO share price will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.
Experts predicted that the Bharat Coking Coal IPO expected listing price is likely to strong compared to its issue price. Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status was finalised on Wednesday, January 14.
Ahead of the listing, Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today stands at ₹13.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of BCCL IPO share price is indicated at ₹36.5 apiece, which is 58.70% higher than the IPO price of ₹23.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 9 and closed on Tuesday, January 13.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 146.87 times, as per BSE data.
BCCL IPO price band was set at ₹21 to ₹23 per share for its IPO.
As outlined in the red herring prospectus (RHP), the public offering consists solely of a sale of 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India.
The BCCL listing is part of the government's larger initiative to divest in the coal industry, aimed at unlocking value in Coal India's subsidiaries while promoting transparency through market mechanisms.
According to its prospectus, the company indicated that the IPO will facilitate the advantages of being listed.
Established in 1972, the company focuses on mining and supplying coking coal primarily from its operations in the Jharia coalfields in Jharkhand and the Raniganj coalfields in West Bengal.
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: Bharat Coking Coal share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Bharat Coking Coal share price opened at ₹45 per share, 95.65% higher than the issue price of ₹23. On BSE, Bharat Coking Coal share price today opened at ₹45.21 apiece, up 96.57% than the issue price.
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: Prashanth Tapse said that non-allotted investors should avoid chasing the stock on listing day and wait for post-listing consolidation, as near-term volatility cannot be ruled out amid a cautious and volatile market environment.
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: The reaction from investors to the IPO has been remarkably positive. The overall subscription rate reached approximately 143.85 times, primarily fueled by strong involvement from both institutional and non-institutional investors.
The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment saw a subscription rate exceeding 310 times, showcasing robust confidence from institutional participants, while Non-Institutional Investor (NII) demand surpassed 240 times, and retail interest was nearly 49 times, reflecting widespread engagement across all segments.
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: Here's what Prashanth Tapse says
“We expect BCCL to list at a price of ₹32– ₹35, implying a 39–52% premium over the issue price. The IPO witnessed exceptionally strong subscription across QIB, NII and retail segments, reflecting robust investor confidence. Interest was driven by the scarcity value of the offering, providing a rare opportunity to gain exposure to India’s largest and most integrated player in the coking coal value chain, a critical input for the domestic steel industry,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: According to Shivani Nyati, overall, the combination of strong subscription numbers and bullish grey market signals points to a confident market outlook for BCCL at the time of listing, though investors should remain mindful of sector cyclicality beyond the initial listing phase.
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE: Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said that grey market trends further reinforce the positive sentiment.
The GMP has strengthened sharply, indicating expectations of a listing gain of around 62% over the issue price, signaling strong demand on debut. While such elevated premiums suggest a robust listing pop, post-listing performance will depend on coal pricing dynamics, operational efficiency, and policy developments in the mining and energy space.
According to the analysis of the past 17 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹9.25, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹16.25, as per experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.