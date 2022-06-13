From the total proceeds of fresh issue, Bharat FIH aims to utilise - ₹1,058.2 crore for funding CAPEX requirements of the company towards the expansion of its existing campuses; while ₹36.33 crore is expected to be utilised for investment in subsidiary RSHTPL for financing CAPEX requirements; nearly ₹707 crore is expected to used for working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes.