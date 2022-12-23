Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Bharat Highways InvIT files draft papers with Sebi to raise 2,000 cr via IPO

Bharat Highways InvIT files draft papers with Sebi to raise 2,000 cr via IPO

1 min read . 05:47 PM ISTLivemint
About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock

  • The proceeds of the issue will be used to repay certain loans obtained by the Project SPVs (special purpose vehicles) and for general corporate purposes

Infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways InvIT has filed draft prospectus with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways InvIT has filed draft prospectus with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proceeds of the issue will be used to repay certain loans obtained by the Project SPVs (special purpose vehicles) and for general corporate purposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The proceeds of the issue will be used to repay certain loans obtained by the Project SPVs (special purpose vehicles) and for general corporate purposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

These SPV projects include Porbandar-Dwarka Expressway, Varanasi-Sangam Expressway, GR Sangli-Solapur Highway, GR Akkalkot-Solapur Highway, GR Phagwara Expressway and GR Gundugolanu-Devarapalli Highway.

Bharat Highways InvIT was set up in August 2022 to acquire 100 per cent stake in each of Project SPVs from GR Infrastructure Ltd including GDDHPL, wherein the InvIT proposes to initially acquire 49 per cent stake.

As per the draft papers, Bharat Highways InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) would issue units aggregating up to 2,000 crore.

The issue will be made through the book building process wherein 75 per cent of the portion size will be available to institutional investors and the remaining 25 per cent to non-institutional investors.

The sponsor to the issue, Lokesh Builders Pvt Ltd, part of the GR Group, will subscribe to 15 per cent of the total post-issue unit capital of the InvIT in order to comply with the sponsor lock-in requirements, post which the issue size will be reduced.

The total income of the SPV Group for the financial years ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 was 447.23 crore, 160.01 crore, 217.03 crore and 309.27 crore, respectively.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP