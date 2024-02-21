Bharat Highways Invit IPO: Check date, size and key other details
Bharat Highways Invit had filed draft papers for the IPO in December last year and received approval earlier from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) this year.
Bharat Highways Invit IPO is set to for subscription on February 28 and will close on March 1. The company plans to raise ₹2,500 crore through the public issue, which is the highest so far this year. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Securities are the appointed book-running lead managers for the issue.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started