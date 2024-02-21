Bharat Highways Invit IPO: Check date, size and key other details

Bharat Highways Invit IPO is set to for subscription on February 28 and will close on March 1. The company plans to raise ₹2,500 crore through the public issue, which is the highest so far this year. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Securities are the appointed book-running lead managers for the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price band of the upcoming IPO will be announced soon. The company had filed draft papers for the IPO in December last year and received approval earlier from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) this year.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to extend loans to the Project SPVs (special purpose vehicles) for the repayment of outstanding loans, inclusive of any accrued interest and prepayment penalties.

Additionally, the remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes. As of February 1, 2024, the Project SPVs held a cumulative outstanding external borrowing of ₹3,568.22 crore.

Preceding the IPO, GR Infraprojects has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Bharat Highways InvIT for the divestment of its entire equity share investment in seven wholly-owned subsidiary companies. These subsidiaries include GR Phagwara Expressway, Porbandar Dwarka Expressway, Varanasi Sangam Expressway, GR Akkalkot Solapur Highway, GR Sangli Solapur Highway, GR Gundugolanu Devarapalli Highway, and GR Dwarka Devariya Highway.

Bharat Highways InvIT operates as an infrastructure investment trust with a primary objective to acquire, manage, and invest in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across India, in accordance with the permissible activities outlined in the SEBI InvIT Regulations.

