Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: From price band to GMP, here are 10 things to know before subscribing to issue
The shares of Bharat InvIT IPO are currently not trading in the grey market, which means that the shares of the infra investment company is available at a premium of ₹0, as per market observers.
Infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways Infrastructure initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for subscription on February 28. The infra investment company will be raising ₹2,500 crores from the upcoming IPO, which will close on March 1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started