Infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways Infrastructure initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for subscription on February 28. The infra investment company will be raising ₹2,500 crores from the upcoming IPO, which will close on March 1.

Bharat Highways InvIT is an infrastructure investment trust established to acquire, manage, and invest in a portfolio of infrastructure assets in India, and to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust as permitted under the SEBI InvIT Regulations.

The InvIT’s initial portfolio consists of seven road assets, all operating on a HAM basis, in the states of Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, consisting of approximately 497.292 km of constructed and operational roads, as per the company's RHP report.

Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment Trust's revenue decreased by 3.92 percent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 738.34 percent between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023.

The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards providing loans to the project SPVs for repayment/ pre-payment, in part or in full, of their respective outstanding loans (including any accrued interest and prepayment penalty) and for general purposes.

Here are 10 important factors of Bharat Highways InvIT IPO to consider before subscribing to the issue -

1] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO date: The IPO of infra investment company opens for subscription on February 28, 2024 and closes on March 1, 2024.

2] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO price band: The price band of the upcoming IPO has been set at ₹98 to ₹100 per share.

3] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO size: The IPO is a book built issue of ₹2,500 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 25 crore shares.

4] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum lot size for an application is 150 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹15,000.

5] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO reservation: Not more than 75 percent of the issue is reserved for QIB and not less than 25 percent of the issue is reserved for NII.

6] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Bharat Highways InvIT is expected to be finalized on Monday, March 4, 2024.

7] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date: The shares of infra investment company will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

8] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO book running manager: ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Hdfc Bank Limited and Iifl Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO.

9] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

10] Bharat Highways InvIT IPO GMP: The shares of Bharat InvIT IPO are currently not trading in the grey market, which means that the shares of the infra investment company is available at a premium of ₹0, as per market observers.

