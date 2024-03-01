Bharat Highways InvIT IPO last day: Check out 10 things to know from the RHP
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO, a book built issue of ₹2,500 crores, is open for subscription. Lead managers are HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, and ICICI Securities. Trustee is IDBI Trusteeship Services. Investment manager is GR Highways Investment Manager.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 28, and will close today (Friday, March 1). On the second day of bidding, Bharat Highways IPO subscription status was 1.03 times, as per data available on the bourses. Bharat Highways InvIT subscription status was subscribed 37% on day 1.
