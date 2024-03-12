Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts predict
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing scheduled for today at 10:00 IST on BSE and NSE. Units to be available for trade in unit market lots. Listed in 'IF' Group of Securities
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, March 12) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Tuesday's deals, units of Bharat Highways INVIT will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. A BSE notification noted that trades in this scrip will be made in unit market lots (i.e 100 units). Bharat Highways InvIT units today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.
