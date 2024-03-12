Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts predict

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, March 12) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Tuesday's deals, units of Bharat Highways INVIT will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. A BSE notification noted that trades in this scrip will be made in unit market lots (i.e 100 units). Bharat Highways InvIT units today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the units of Bharat Highways INVIT shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘IF’ Group of Securities.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the units of Bharat Highways INVIT shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘IF’ Group of Securities," said the company in an exchange filing.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing price prediction

Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services

Despite sluggish stock market trends, Arun believes that the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO may have a good listing. The public issue may list at ₹1.55 to ₹1.85 per share premium.

“However, my suggestion to the share allottees to hold the stock for medium to long term as the initial offer may give whopping return in the medium to long term," advised Kejriwal.

VLA Ambala, a SEBI Registered RA and Founder of SMT Stock Market Today

Bharat Highways Infrastructure InvIT is a business that mostly relies on government-backed policies and initiatives, according to VLA Ambala. The company's profit and gross revenue have declined, despite the fact that its fundamentals show profitability. Regardless, it’s issuing an IPO at a discounted NAV. The IPO is expected to record a marginal premium between 7% to 30% since it has the support of well-known bankers and mutual fund firms, and it has a 30-day lock-in period.

“Investors who have applied for a subscription with a medium to long-term view to seek growth and dividends may reap benefits by holding it and further tap into the infrastructure sector’s growth potential," said VLA Ambala.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO GMP today

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO grey market premium is +2. This indicates Bharat Highways InvIT share price were trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bharat Highways InvIT share price was indicated at ₹102 apiece, which is 2% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

Based on last 20 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹2, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

