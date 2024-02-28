Bharat Highways InvIT IPO opens today: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO opens on February 28, closes on March 1. Bharat Highways InvIT is an infrastructure investment trust with a portfolio of seven highways in India. Bharat Highways InvIT IPO is a book built issue of ₹2,500 crores with a price band of ₹98 to ₹100 per share.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, February 28), and will close on Friday, March 1. Bharat Highways InvIT IPO raised ₹825.97 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, February 27. The company notified the exchanges that it allocated 8,25,97,350 equity shares at ₹100 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started