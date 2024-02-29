Bharat Highways InvIT IPO subscribed 1.03 times on day 2; check GMP, bidding status, other details
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: The issue received bids of 10,57,27,500 units against the offered 10,30,12,800 units, at a price band of ₹98-100.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Highways InvIT was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding, driven by stable demand from investors.
