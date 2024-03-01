Bharat Highways InvIT IPO subscribed 8.01 times on final day; check GMP, bidding status, other details
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO hit the Indian primary market on Wednesday, February 28, and closed today (Friday, March 1, 2024.)
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Highways InvIT was fully subscribed on the third and final day of bidding, driven by strong demand from investors. Bharat Highways InvIT IPO hit the Indian primary market and opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 28, and closed today (Friday, March 1, 2024.)
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started