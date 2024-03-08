Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO share allotment has been finalised and the focus now shifts toward listing which is scheduled for next week. The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Highways InvIT opened for public subscription on February 28 and closed on March 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issue received strong demand from investors as it was subscribed by 8 times at close. The IPO allotment was finalised on March 6.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO size was ₹2,500 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 25 crore shares. The IPO price band was set at ₹98 to ₹100 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Securities, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers of the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

As the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment is finalised, investors now look at the grey market premium or GMP to predict the listing price. Let us check the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date, GMP today, and subscription status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Listing Date Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date is March 12, Tuesday. The shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Here’s what Bharat Highways InvIT IPO GMP signals ahead of listing next week.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO GMP Today Bharat Highways InvIT IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹2 per share, as per market observers. This means that Bharat Highways InvIT shares were trading higher by ₹2, or at a premium of 2%, than its issue price in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing price is estimated to be ₹102 per share.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Subscription Status Bharat Highways InvIT subscribed 8.01 times in total as the issue received bids for 82.53 crore shares as against 10.30 crore shares on the offer. The public issue was subscribed 8.92 times in the Institutional Investors’ category and 6.93 times in Other Investors’ category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Bharat Highways InvIT Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment is an infrastructure investment trust that acquires, manages, and invests in a portfolio of infrastructure assets. The company’s portfolio consists of seven roads, all of which are operated on a HAM basis in Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!