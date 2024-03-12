Bharat Highways InvIT lists with 1% premium at ₹101 per unit on BSE

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Listing: Bharat Highways InvIT made a muted debut on stock exchanges as the units got listed at ₹101 apiece on the BSE , a premium of 1% to the issue price of ₹100 per unit.

Bharat Highways InvIT listing price on NSE was ₹101.1 per unit, a premium of 1.1% to the IPO price.

Bharat Highways InvIT is an infrastructure investment trust that acquires, manages, and invests in a portfolio of infrastructure assets. The company’s portfolio consists of seven roads, all of which are operated on a HAM basis in Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Highways InvIT commenced for public subscription on February 28 and concluded on March 1.

The ₹2,500 crore worth Bharat Highways InvIT IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 25 crore shares. The IPO price band was set at ₹98 to ₹100 per share.

The IPO share allotment was finalised on March 6 and the Bharat Highways InvIT listing date was fixed on March 12.

Bharat Highways InvIT was subscribed 8.01 times in total as the issue received bids for 82.53 crore units as against 10.30 crore units on the offer. The public issue was booked 8.92 times in the Institutional Investors’ category and 6.93 times in Other Investors’ category.

ICICI Securities, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers of the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

