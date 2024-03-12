Bharat Highways InvIT lists with 1% premium at ₹101 per unit on BSE
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO was worth ₹2,500 crore and comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 25 crore shares. The IPO price band was set at ₹98 to ₹100 per share.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Listing: Bharat Highways InvIT made a muted debut on stock exchanges as the units got listed at ₹101 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 1% to the issue price of ₹100 per unit.
