Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Infra investment trust raises ₹825.97 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Bharat Highways InvIT allocated 8,25,97,350 shares at ₹100 per share to 37 anchor investors on Tuesday, February 27, a day before IPO opens for subscription.
Infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways InvIT, on Tuesday, announced that it has garnered over ₹825.97 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for subscription on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
