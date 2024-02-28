Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed over 0.37 times; check GMP, other details
The Bharat Highways InvIT IPO was subscribed over 0.37 times on February 28. The issue received bids of 3,83,46,450 units against the offered 10,30,12,800 units.
Bharat Highways InvIT initial public offerings (IPO) received a tepid response from investors as it was subscribed over 0.37 times on the first day of bidding.
