Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Bharti Airtel arm Bharti Hexacom files for IPO; to issue up to 10 crore equity shares via OFS

Bharti Airtel arm Bharti Hexacom files for IPO; to issue up to 10 crore equity shares via OFS

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Bharti Airtel arm Bharti Hexacom files for IPO; to issue up to 10 crore equity shares via OFS.

Bharti Airtel arm Bharti Hexacom files for IPO. REUTERS

Bharti Airtel arm Bharti Hexacom on Friday has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will be completely offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10 crore equity shares by its existing shareholders.

(more to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.