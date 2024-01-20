Bharti Airtel arm Bharti Hexacom on Friday has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO will be completely offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10 crore equity shares by its existing shareholders.

(more to come)

