Bharti Airtel initiates process for subsidiary Bharti Hexacom IPO: Report
According to CNBC-TV18 news report, Bharti Airtel has commenced the process of going public for its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom. As per the report investment bankers Axis Capital, SBI Cap, IIFL, and ICICI Securities have been appointed to begin Bharti Hexacom's IPO process.
Bharti Hexacom IPO: Bharti Airtel Ltd has initiated the preliminary stages of the initial public offering (IPO) for its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom, according to sources familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18. If the IPO process materialises, it would mark a significant milestone for the Bharti Group, representing its first public offering in over a decade.
