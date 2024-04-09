Bharti Hexacom IPO Allotment: Bharti Hexacom IPO share allotment has been finalised and investors who applied for the issue can check their Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status online.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharti Hexacom Ltd has received a strong response from investors across categories. The bidding for the issue began on April 3 and closed on April 5.

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment date was April 8 and the basis of allotment has been finalised. Bharti Hexacom shares listing will take place on Friday, April 12, on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders in the Bharti Hexacom IPO on April 10 and credit the shares into the demat accounts of the eligible investors on the same day.

Investors can check the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status online on the IPO registrar’s portal or BSE and NSE websites. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Bharti Hexacom IPO registrar.

Also Read: Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance gets SEBI approval for ₹5,000 crore IPO

The basis of allotment shows investors if and how many shares they have been allotted. The number of allotted shares is also displayed in the IPO allotment status.

Investors who have applied for the Bharti Hexacom IPO, can do a Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd by following the below-mentioned steps.

Steps to check Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment on IPO registrar website:

Step 1: Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and select any one of the five links given.

Step 2: Select Bharti Hexacom Limited from the drop-down menu in the “Select IPO" section.

Step 3: Select among the three options - Application No. Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Enter Captcha and hit the ‘Submit’ option.

Your Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Steps to check Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status on BSE:

Step 1: Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4: Put in your application number or PAN.

Your Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP today

Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹94 per share, as per market observers. This indicates Bharti Hexacom shares are trading at higher by ₹94 than the issue price in the grey market.

Considering the Bharti Hexacom IPO price and the GMP today, the equity shares of Bharti Hexacom are predicted to list at ₹664 per share, a premium of 16.49% to the IPO price of ₹570 apiece.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!