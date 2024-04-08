Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status
Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status can be checked online today. Investors who applied for Bharti Hexacom IPO can check the allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd website. Grey market premium is +82, suggesting a listing price of ₹652, 14.39% above the IPO price.
Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment date and time: The Bharti Hexacom IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, April 8). Investors who applied for the Bharti Hexacom IPO can check the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Bharti Airtel subsidiary company opened for subscription on Wednesday, April 3 and ended on Friday, April 5. By the end of the third day, there was a strong level of demand for the issue from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs).
