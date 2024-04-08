Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment date and time: The Bharti Hexacom IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, April 8). Investors who applied for the Bharti Hexacom IPO can check the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Bharti Airtel subsidiary company opened for subscription on Wednesday, April 3 and ended on Friday, April 5. By the end of the third day, there was a strong level of demand for the issue from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to BSE data, on the third day, Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status was 29.88 times. On the last day, there were 2.83 subscriptions for the retail component, 48.57 subscriptions for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota, and 10.52 subscriptions for the non-institutional investors category.

The basis of allotment enables investors to figure out if and how many shares they have been allocated. The number of allotted shares is also displayed in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who did not obtain shares. The shares of individuals that are allocated will be received in their demat accounts.

For those who weren't granted shares, the refund procedure will begin on Wednesday, April 10. On the same day, those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts.

Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, April 12.

Bharti Hexacom IPO details.

If you have applied for the Bharti Hexacom IPO, you can do a Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: You will notice five links where you may view the status when you click the aforementioned link.

Step 2: Choose Bharti Hexacom IPO from the drop-down menu in the "Select IPO" section after opening one of the five URLs that are provided.

Step 3: To check the status, select either the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No.

Step 4: - Enter the application number first, followed by the captcha code, if you choose that option. Tap "Submit."

- If you chose Demat Account, enter your account details together with the captcha code. Hit "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and PAN number to access the third option, PAN. Press "Submit."

How to check Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

How to check Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3 Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP today Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP or grey market premium is +82. This indicates Bharti Hexacom share price were trading at a premium of ₹82 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

With the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the gray market taken into consideration, Bharti Hexacom's shares were predicted to list at a price of ₹652, or 14.39% more than the IPO price of ₹570.

Grey market activity over the previous 17 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is now going upward and a robust listing is anticipated. ₹30 is the lowest GMP and ₹83 is the most.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.



